Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Victim punched in face during attempted carjacking at Oshawa GO station: police

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted January 2, 2023 12:26 pm
One of two images of the suspect that was released by police. View image in full screen
One of two images of the suspect that was released by police. Handout / Durham Regional Police

A man is wanted after a female victim was punched in the face during an attempted carjacking at the Oshawa GO station Saturday morning, police say.

Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers were called to the parking lot at the station around 10 a.m.

Police said the victim was getting items from her grey Chevrolet Impala when she was approached by a man who asked for her keys.

Read more: 3 suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle in Ajax: police

She refused, the suspect punched her in the face and a brief struggle ensued, police said.

The victim then called 911 and the suspect fled eastbound on foot, the release said.

Story continues below advertisement

The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries.

Officers searched the area but the man wasn’t located.

The second image of the suspect that was released by police.
The second image of the suspect that was released by police. Handout / Durham Regional Police

He was described as being in his late 20s, around five-foot-nine and had a dark beard.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Police said he was wearing a bright yellow toque, a dark coat with a plaid shirt underneath and was carrying a bag as well as a leather briefcase.

Police said the suspect made a comment about taking the car to Kingston Road.

Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

Click to play video: '1 of 8 teen girls accused of swarming death released on bail'
1 of 8 teen girls accused of swarming death released on bail
CrimeOshawadurham regionDurham Regional PoliceCarjackingdurham region crimeattempted carjackingoshawa carjackingOshawa attempted carjackingOshawa GOOshawa GO station
© 2023 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers