Victim punched in face during attempted carjacking at Oshawa GO station: police

A man is wanted after a female victim was punched in the face during an attempted carjacking at the Oshawa GO station Saturday morning, police say.
Durham Regional Police said in a news release that officers were called to the parking lot at the station around 10 a.m.
Police said the victim was getting items from her grey Chevrolet Impala when she was approached by a man who asked for her keys.
Read more: 3 suspects arrested in connection with stolen vehicle in Ajax: police
She refused, the suspect punched her in the face and a brief struggle ensued, police said.
The victim then called 911 and the suspect fled eastbound on foot, the release said.
The victim was reported to have suffered minor injuries.
Officers searched the area but the man wasn’t located.
He was described as being in his late 20s, around five-foot-nine and had a dark beard.
-
Stranded Sunwing passengers fly home to Quebec on New England Patriots’ jet
-
Jeremy Renner in critical but stable condition after snow-plowing accident
Police said he was wearing a bright yellow toque, a dark coat with a plaid shirt underneath and was carrying a bag as well as a leather briefcase.
Police said the suspect made a comment about taking the car to Kingston Road.
Anyone with information was asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1877 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
Comments