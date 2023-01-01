Menu

Canada

New Year’s disappearance of N.S. man in 2021 still under investigation: police

By Karla Renić Global News
Posted January 1, 2023 10:25 am
Sunday marks two years since the disappearance of 21-year-old Zachery Lefave from Hebron, N.S.

Lefave was last seen walking down Hwy. 334 in Plymouth, N.S., around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1, 2021. He was talking on the phone at the time.

Nova Scotia RCMP continues to investigate the case.

“Over the last two years, investigators have followed up on numerous tips, and more information continues to come in,” reads a Saturday press release.

Read more: N.S. RCMP continue search for 20-year-old Yarmouth man last seen New Year’s Day

In March of 2021, Lefave’s family told Global News they were just looking for answers.

“It’s been really rough, just not knowing where he is,” his cousin Kimberly Morton said at the time. “He just was there the night before. He left his grandmother’s house New Year’s Eve night, told her ‘Happy New Year, gram,’ and that was the last of him.”

The community even gathered $30,000 at the time towards a reward for information on his disappearance.

Two year’s later, many questions remain unanswered.

Read more: Family searching for answers in N.S. man’s disappearance, reward money grows to $30,000

Lefave is described as white, five-foot-nine tall and weighing about 175 pounds. He has brown facial hair, brown hair and blue eyes. When he was last seen, he was wearing a hat, plaid shirt and boxer shorts.

Yarmouth RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 20-year-old Zachery Lefave of Hebron who was last seen walking on Hwy. 334 in Plymouth in the early morning of January 1 at approximately 12:30 a.m.
Yarmouth RCMP is asking for the public’s assistance to locate 20-year-old Zachery Lefave of Hebron who was last seen walking on Hwy. 334 in Plymouth in the early morning of January 1 at approximately 12:30 a.m. Nova Scotia RCMP

The investigative team is asking specifically for information from anyone who may have picked up a man after 12 a.m. on Jan.1, 2021 near Hattie Lane and Hwy 334 in Plymouth.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Southwest Nova RCMP Major Crime Unit or Nova Scotia Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.

— With files from Rebecca Lau

