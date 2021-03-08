Family searching for answers in N.S. man’s disappearance, reward money grows

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a Nova Scotia man who vanished on New Year’s Day is hoping a growing reward for information, as well as community support, will finally bring answers as to where Zack Lefave is.

The 21-year-old was last seen walking down Hwy. 334 in Plymouth, N.S., around 12:30 a.m. on Jan. 1.

“It’s been really rough, just not knowing where he is,” his cousin, Kimberly Morton, told Global News.

“He just was there the night before. He left his grandmother’s house New Year’s Eve night, told her ‘Happy New Year, gram,’ and that was the last of him.”

Since his disappearance, family, friends and community members have rallied together – holding searches, updating an extensive Facebook page, and raising money as a reward for information.

Two of Zack’s former workplaces donated $1,000 each and his current workplace donated $6,000.

On Friday, local business Dayton Red & White offered a $20,000 donation for the reward to his family. Saturday morning, the family received another donation from the Canning Village Meat Market — bringing the reward offer to $30,000.

“It’s absolutely amazing. There’s no words to describe it. That’s an incredible amount of money,” Morton said.

Family members say Lefave’s disappearance is out of character and has taken a heavy toll on his loved ones.

The Facebook page dedicated to his search is filled with childhood memories, smiling photos, and videos of happier times.

“He loved biking, playing games with his friends. My aunt said he just usually goes to work and comes home and chills with his friends on his games or finds a trail to hit,” Morton said.

“Just to to see my family having to go through this, it’s just something you never imagined that you’d be dealing with.” Tweet This

Lefave is described as being five-foot-nine and weighing around 175 pounds. He has brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes. At the time of his disappearance, he was last seen wearing a plaid shirt, shorts and a hat.

Morton says his family believes there are people out there that do know what happened to Lefave.

“They have some sort of leads … anything at all,” she said.

“If people think they have something, don’t hesitate to call, it could be something.”