Canada

N.S. RCMP continue search for 20-year-old Yarmouth man last seen New Year’s Day

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 4, 2021 11:14 am
RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., are searching for 20-year-old Zachery Lefave.
RCMP in Yarmouth, N.S., are searching for 20-year-old Zachery Lefave. Nova Scotia RCMP/HO

YARMOUTH, N.S. – Nova Scotia RCMP are conducting ground, air and sea searches for a 20-year-old man who went missing in Yarmouth County on New Year’s Day.

The Mounties say Zachery Lefave went missing while walking down Highway 334 in Plymouth shortly after midnight on Jan. 1.

Read more: Yarmouth RCMP search for 20-year-old missing since New Year’s Eve

Sgt. Andrew Joyce says Lefave is five-feet nine-inches tall, weighs about 175 pounds, has brown hair, brown facial hair and blue eyes.

He says Lefave was last seen in the southwestern part of the province wearing a hat, a plaid shirt and shorts.

Joyce says police are working with the volunteer Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, and says the RCMP are also conducting ground searches and are looking for Lefave along local waterways.

He says anyone with information on his disappearance is asked to call police.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 4, 2021.

– – –

This story was produced with the financial assistance of the Facebook and Canadian Press News Fellowship.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
