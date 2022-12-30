Menu

Traffic

Highway 97 near Kelowna airport closed in both directions

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted December 30, 2022 3:03 pm
An RCMP vehicle View image in full screen
A file photo of an RCMP vehicle. Global News / File

A section of Highway 97 in the Central Okanagan is closed because of a jackknifed semi-truck.

Kelowna RCMP say the truck is completely blocking traffic on Highway 97 just past the airport, near the Ellison Lake pullout.

Read more: Road crews actively monitoring dicey section of Highway 97 near Peachland

The road is now closed at Old Vernon Road in both directions.

Police and emergency vehicles are on scene, and traffic is being rerouted.

Police are also asking the public to avoid the area, as traffic is currently not moving.

There is no timetable as to when the highway will reopen.

