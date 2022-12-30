Highway 97 near Kelowna airport closed in both directions

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

A section of Highway 97 in the Central Okanagan is closed because of a jackknifed semi-truck.

Kelowna RCMP say the truck is completely blocking traffic on Highway 97 just past the airport, near the Ellison Lake pullout.

The road is now closed at Old Vernon Road in both directions.

Police and emergency vehicles are on scene, and traffic is being rerouted.

Police are also asking the public to avoid the area, as traffic is currently not moving.

There is no timetable as to when the highway will reopen.

Story continues below advertisement