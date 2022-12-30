Menu

Toronto hosts Phoenix on home losing streak

Canada

Matching Fiona relief donations from Ottawa not yet delivered to Red Cross

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 30, 2022 11:16 am
Click to play video: '911 calls needed during hurricanes, emergencies: Nova Scotia'
911 calls needed during hurricanes, emergencies: Nova Scotia
The Nova Scotia government is tabling legislation demanding that telecommunication companies maintain service during emergencies — such as last month's devastating hurricane Fiona. The government says that if telecoms don't comply, they could be hit with daily fines of up to $250,000. Ross Lord has more – Oct 16, 2022

Public Safety Canada says it hasn’t yet delivered its promised funds to match donations for the Canadian Red Cross’s hurricane Fiona relief efforts.

An email from the federal department says work is ongoing with the Red Cross to determine which donations are eligible for matching funds from Ottawa.

Read more: Red Cross has distributed $27 million in Fiona donations, most to Nova Scotia, P.E.I.

The federal government pledged to match donations received between Sept. 24 and Oct. 31 through the Red Cross hurricane Fiona appeal, as the charity stepped in to help with the devastating impacts of the storm.

Post-tropical storm Fiona tore through the East Coast on the morning of Sept. 24, knocking down power lines and washing some homes in southwestern Newfoundland into the sea.

Read more: Estimate puts hurricane Fiona insured damages at $660 million

As of Nov. 17, the Red Cross said it had distributed or committed about $27.3 million of the $31 million in donations it received through its hurricane Fiona campaign.

Spokesman Dan Bedell said Wednesday he could not say how the agency spent the remainder of the donations, adding that discussions were ongoing with provincial governments about how to spend any remaining contributions.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Dec. 30, 2022.

