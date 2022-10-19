Menu

Estimate puts hurricane Fiona insured damages at $660 million

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted October 19, 2022 8:40 am
Click to play video: 'Update on Fiona Aftermath in Port aux Basques, NL'
Update on Fiona Aftermath in Port aux Basques, NL
Rene Roy, editor-in-chief of Wreckhouse Press Inc. in Port aux Basques, NL, joins us with an update on how residents of south west Newfoundland are doing almost a month after Fiona made landfall.

An initial estimate by Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. suggests hurricane Fiona caused $660 million in insured damage.

The Insurance Bureau of Canada says the storm was the most costly extreme weather event ever recorded in Atlantic Canada in terms of insured damages based on the estimate provided by CatIQ.

Read more: Fiona, a record-setting storm, leaves path of destruction in eastern Canada

It added that many of those affected by the storm were located in high-risk flood areas and floodplains where residential flood insurance coverage is not available.

As a result, the bureau says the overwhelming majority of costs for the disaster will be borne by government.

Read more: ‘Huge financial loss’: N.S. maple farmer loses half of crop from storm Fiona

The storm made landfall in Nova Scotia on Sept. 24 and ripped through the region, knocking out power to more than 500,000 customers in the Maritimes.

The bureau says the storm also washed at least 20 homes into the ocean.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 19, 2022.

