Canada

Red Cross has distributed $27 million in Fiona donations, most to Nova Scotia, P.E.I.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 21, 2022 1:22 pm
Click to play video: 'Storm Fiona: East coast fishing industry taking stock after devastation'
Storm Fiona: East coast fishing industry taking stock after devastation
People living in Atlantic Canada and eastern Quebec are still taking stock more than two weeks after a monster storm devastated their communities. Post-tropical storm Fiona destroyed homes and knocked out power in most of the region. Crews are still working to restore electricity in P.E.I and Nova Scotia. Fiona also damaged a critically important industry on the east coast. Ross Lord has more about the impact on the fishing sector – Oct 10, 2022

The Canadian Red Cross says most of the $30.9 million received in donations for Canadians affected by post-tropical storm Fiona has been distributed in Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island.

Spokesman Dan Bedell said in an email that as of Thursday, the agency had distributed more than 54,000 payments of $500 to registered households across Eastern Canada, for a total of about $27.3 million.

Read more: ‘Torrential rain’ causes flooding in Newfoundland town already devastated by Fiona

The bulk of the recipients were in Prince Edward Island, with 26,500 households, and in Nova Scotia, where nearly 22,000 households received cash.

Bedell says $500 payments also went to 317 households in southwestern Newfoundland and 47 households in New Brunswick and Quebec.

He says nearly 6,000 households in Nova Scotia, P.E.I. and Newfoundland received a second $500 payment because of “exceptional or unique needs.”

Bedell says the Red Cross is not tracking the origin of donations by province, and he says all donations for Fiona relief are pooled to help people affected across Eastern Canada.

Click to play video: 'Update on Fiona Aftermath in Port aux Basques, NL'
Update on Fiona Aftermath in Port aux Basques, NL

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 21, 2022.

Nova ScotiaNew BrunswickQuebecNewfoundlandCanadian Red CrossPEIhurricane fionaFionastorm fionapost-tropical storm fionastorm donations
© 2022 The Canadian Press

