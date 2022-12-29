Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

Niagara conservation authority issues flood watch amid potential for significant snow-melt

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 12:56 pm
The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority issued a flood watch Dec. 28, 2022 in anticipation of large snow accumulations melting amid increasing tempartures and rain in Hamilton, Niagara and Haldimand County. View image in full screen
The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority issued a flood watch Dec. 28, 2022 in anticipation of large snow accumulations melting amid increasing tempartures and rain in Hamilton, Niagara and Haldimand County. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Niagara Peninsula Conservation Authority (NPCA) has issued a flood watch for areas around southeast Hamilton, Niagara and the eastern portion of Haldimand County in response to a forecast calling for increasing temperatures and rainfall.

The watch says temperature changes combined with excessive snowfall seen in recent days are increasing the potential for riverbank flooding.

“The extent of flooding will depend upon the amount of rainfall that is received,” the NCPA’s Ryan Kitchen said in a statement.

“During this time, localized flooding is anticipated due to many roadside ditches being filled with debris, ice and snow.”

Read more: IN PHOTOS — Houses covered in ice near Fort Erie, Ont., after major winter storm

Environment Canada anticipates temperatures will increase to 10 C over the next two days, with periods of rain between Hamilton, Niagara Falls and Fort Erie expected right through until Sunday afternoon.

Story continues below advertisement

At issue is existing snow, five to 10 centimetres accumulated across the central, north and west portions of the watershed and 15 to 30 centimetres along the southern watershed from Haldimand County to Fort Erie.

Kitchen says recent checks indicate only the potential for flooding in low-lying areas, with no significant overflow in residential areas.

Trending Now
Trending Now

“Drifting snow may hide deep pressure cracks and crevasses,” Kitchen said.

“Residents are strongly warned not to walk out onto the Lake Erie pack-ice. Motorists are also reminded not to travel through flooded roadways as they can pose hidden dangers.”

In a social media post, the Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) concurred with the NCPA’s advice, saying the community should avoid the recent spectacle of homes covered in ice and snow from last weekend’s blizzard.

Story continues below advertisement

“The problem is people are traveling to see them on roads that still have deep snow and closures,” the NRPS said in a Twitter post.

“We have cars getting stuck & people walking on unsafe lake ice.”

Click to play video: 'Thousands in Ontario go another day without electricity'
Thousands in Ontario go another day without electricity
Niagara Regional PoliceNiagara RegionFlood watchNRPSFort ErieNiagara Peninsula Conservation AuthorityNPCAniagara peninsulafort erie floodinghaldimand county floodingniagara flooding
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers