Crime

Winnipeg police renew calls for tips in fatal hit and run, 8 years after death of Cody Joss

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 29, 2022 12:27 pm
Click to play video: 'Father of fatal hit and run victim renews call for information'
Father of fatal hit and run victim renews call for information
Kevin Joss, Cody Joss's father, renewed the family's plea for information from the public on Thursday. Cody Joss was struck and killed at the corner of McGregor Street and Inkster Boulevard while walking home from work on Dec. 19, 2014. Joss said that even if the circumstances of those responsible have changed since the hit and run, providing any information available is the right thing to do.

Winnipeg police say investigators have “exhausted all investigative avenues” eight years after the hit-and-run death of Cody Joss and are again asking for the public’s help solving the cold case.

Joss was killed at the corner of McGregor Street and Inkster Boulevard while walking home from work on Dec. 19, 2014.

The 21-year-old was hit by a vehicle heading west on Inkster Boulevard as he crossed the intersection around 6:45 p.m. He was walking northbound on McGregor Street when it happened. The driver sped off before police arrived. Joss was rushed to hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Winnipeg police scheduled a press conference with family members Thursday, in the hope someone with information will come forward.

Friends and family of Cody Joss gather for a vigil in 2015, one year after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash. View image in full screen
Friends and family of Cody Joss gather for a vigil in 2015, one year after he was killed in a hit-and-run crash. Colton Goforth/Global News

“The Central Traffic Division has exhausted all investigative avenues, and the incident remains unsolved. Investigators continue to request public assistance for anyone who may have been present at the time of the collision or may have dash camera video footage of the incident, to come forward,” police said in a release.

Trending Now

“Any information provided could assist the investigation and ultimately bring closure to the family.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 204-986-6058 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Winnipeg police seek SUV that killed woman in St. James hit-and-run'
Winnipeg police seek SUV that killed woman in St. James hit-and-run

 

