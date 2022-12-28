Menu

Canada

More delays at Kelowna, B.C.’s airport due to aviation fuel pump failure

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 4:37 pm
Click to play video: 'Travel woes continue at Kelowna International Airport'
Travel woes continue at Kelowna International Airport
WATCH: Air travellers have dealt with their fair share of travel headaches this holiday season. Cancellations, delays and missing luggage have impacted most travellers over the past week and here in the Okanagan, some of those issues continue making air travel a challenge. Jasmine King has more.

Traveling from Kelowna International Airport continues to be a struggle.

The aviation fuel tank pump had a mechanical failure and that is currently preventing the fuel trucks from being able to refill and service departing aircraft. YLW and its partners are in the process of replacing the fuel tank pump.

Read more: Travel woes continue at Kelowna International Airport

It is anticipated the pump replacement will be completed by 1 p.m. While this work takes place there may be some delayed and/or cancelled flights at YLW.

“We are working with our partners to fix this mechanical issue as quickly as possible,” airport director Sam Samaddar said.

“We thank passengers for their continued patience as we work to resolve this issue and get them on their way. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.”

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Canadian Sunwing passengers stranded in Mexico for 5 days with ‘no communication’

On Tuesday, cancellations, delays and missing luggage were among the complaints those willing to embark on some air travel were reporting.

