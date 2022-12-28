More delays at Kelowna, B.C.’s airport due to aviation fuel pump failure

Send this page to someone via email

Traveling from Kelowna International Airport continues to be a struggle.

The aviation fuel tank pump had a mechanical failure and that is currently preventing the fuel trucks from being able to refill and service departing aircraft. YLW and its partners are in the process of replacing the fuel tank pump.

It is anticipated the pump replacement will be completed by 1 p.m. While this work takes place there may be some delayed and/or cancelled flights at YLW.

“We are working with our partners to fix this mechanical issue as quickly as possible,” airport director Sam Samaddar said.

“We thank passengers for their continued patience as we work to resolve this issue and get them on their way. Passengers are encouraged to check with their airline for the most up-to-date flight information before coming to the airport.”

On Tuesday, cancellations, delays and missing luggage were among the complaints those willing to embark on some air travel were reporting.