Travel woes continue at Kelowna International Airport

Air travellers have dealt with their fair share of travel headaches this holiday season.

Cancellations, delays and missing luggage have impacted most travellers over the past week and, in the Okanagan, some of those issues continue to make air travel a challenge.

Although the weather has improved, travellers at the Kelowna International Airport (YLW) are still experiencing delays.

“I flew from Regina, Saskatchewan. I showed up and my flight was on time from Regina to Calgary. Came to Calgary, they changed my gate three times and it was two and a half hours delayed,” said Ayden Third.

More than a dozen flights were delayed leaving or arriving in Kelowna on Tuesday. For one family, they’ve faced nothing but travel headaches this holiday season.

“We flew from Sydney, Australia, to LAX and then we found out all our flights due to the big super snow storm had all been delayed at first and then cancelled,” said Ella and Dominique English.

Once their flights got cancelled in California, over three days later, the family finally arrived in Vancouver and had to wait even longer to make it to the Okanagan.

“The flight from Vancouver to Kelowna was delayed but as soon as we touched the ground, we said we’re here so we’re back on schedule but we missed a few days.”

At YLW, dozens of bags are lined up near the carousel waiting to be claimed by travellers, however, some won’t be reunited with their luggage anytime soon.

“I had to get my bag from international to go to domestic and I dropped my bag off at Flair Airlines,” said Madi.

“That bag went to Edmonton and someone stole it. Flair has done absolutely nothing, the only reason why I know it’s in Edmonton is cause I have an AirTag in it.”

Although many people’s flights were delayed, some are just happy to be home.

“I came from Calgary here to Kelowna, gate was changed three times as well and right along that three-hour line we were delayed. It’s nice to kind of get back here,” said Anson McMaster.

Passengers are advised to always check the status of their flight before heading out to the airport.