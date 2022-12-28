Menu

Crime

Latest officer death heartbreaking, but expert says recent police deaths not a trend

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 28, 2022 3:40 pm
Click to play video: '2 people arrested after OPP officer shot and killed in Hagersville, Ont.'
2 people arrested after OPP officer shot and killed in Hagersville, Ont.
WATCH ABOVE: Two people are in custody after an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer was shot and killed in Hagersville, Ont. The force said the officer was shot and was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries after he responded to a vehicle in a ditch. Police said he was pronounced deceased at the hospital.

The death of Ontario Provincial Police Const. Grzegorz Pierzchala Tuesday marks the sixth police death in Canada since September, but an expert is warning the numbers do not represent a trend.

Michael Arntfield, a criminologist and professor at Western University, says the recent deaths are concerning and an indication of how dangerous policing has become, given the growing responsibilities of officers.

But Arntfield, a former officer himself, says police deaths are still rare and the string of tragedies does not represent a growing trend.

Read more: 2 suspects arrested after OPP officer shot, killed in Hagersville, Ont.

Pierzchala was shot while responding to a vehicle in a ditch just west of Hagersville, Ont., about 45 kilometres southwest of Hamilton.

The head of the Police Association of Ontario says it’s “heartbreaking,” and says members are waiting to learn more about the suspects involved.

Four other police officers have been killed while on duty since the fall, along with one off-duty officer.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

