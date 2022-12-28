Menu

Crime

Escaped convicted murderer turns herself in to Winnipeg police: CSC

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 10:46 am
A convicted murderer who escaped a minimum-security facility in Winnipeg has turned herself in, officials say. View image in full screen
A convicted murderer who escaped a minimum-security facility in Winnipeg has turned herself in, officials say. Shane Gibson/Global News

A woman serving a life sentence for second-degree murder who escaped a minimum-security facility in Winnipeg has turned herself in, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.

The federal agency previously said Joyce Kringuk, 42, was being housed at the Eagle Women’s Lodge in Winnipeg when she escaped by walking out the back door Monday.

Read more: Woman serving life sentence for second degree murder escapes Winnipeg facility

The correctional service says lodge staff immediately contacted Winnipeg police and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Trending Now
Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP

In a release Wednesday the CSC said Kringuk turned herself in to Winnipeg police Tuesday.

Read more: 2 women escape from minimum security facility in Manitoba, CSC says

Eagle Women’s Lodge and the correctional service are investigating.

–with files from The Canadian Press

