Escaped convicted murderer turns herself in to Winnipeg police: CSC

A woman serving a life sentence for second-degree murder who escaped a minimum-security facility in Winnipeg has turned herself in, the Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) says.

The federal agency previously said Joyce Kringuk, 42, was being housed at the Eagle Women’s Lodge in Winnipeg when she escaped by walking out the back door Monday.

The correctional service says lodge staff immediately contacted Winnipeg police and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

0:34 Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP

In a release Wednesday the CSC said Kringuk turned herself in to Winnipeg police Tuesday.

Eagle Women’s Lodge and the correctional service are investigating.

–with files from The Canadian Press