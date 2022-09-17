2 women escape from minimum security facility in Manitoba, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Two women have escaped from the minimum security facility known as the Eagle Women’s Healing Lodge, police say.

On Friday, at 10:30 p.m. staff members at the lodge discovered that residents Christine Goodwin and Hailey Regent were not there.

The Correctional Service of Canada (CSC) immediately contacted the Winnipeg Police Service and warrants for their arrest have been issued.

Goodwin is 30 years old, five foot seven in height and around 221 lbs. She has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, according to police.

She has tattoos on both hands, her left arm, both calves and her neck.

Goodwin is currently serving a sentence of three years and four months.

Regent is 24 years old, five foot ten in height, and around 252 lbs. She has a fair complexion, hazel eyes and brown hair.

She has tattoos on her fingers, right forearm, right thigh, left wrist, left shoulder, right upper arm, left hand and neck.

Regent is currently serving a sentence of three years, ten months and twenty-five days for armed robbery.

CSC and Eagle Women’s Healing Lodge will investigate the circumstances of this incident and are working with the police to locate the offenders as quickly as possible.

Anyone who has any information is asked to contact either 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

