Crime

Woman serving life sentence for second degree murder escapes Winnipeg facility

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 27, 2022 3:34 pm
Correctional Service of Canada says a woman serving a life sentence for second-degree murder escaped a minimum-security facility in Winnipeg by walking out the back door. View image in full screen
Correctional Service of Canada says a woman serving a life sentence for second-degree murder escaped a minimum-security facility in Winnipeg by walking out the back door. Daniel Allan / Getty Images

The Correctional Service of Canada says a woman serving a life sentence for second-degree murder escaped a minimum-security facility in Winnipeg by walking out the back door.

The federal agency says 42-year-old Joyce Kringuk was being housed at the Eagle Women’s Lodge in Winnipeg when she escaped Monday.

The correctional service says lodge staff immediately contacted Winnipeg police and a warrant for her arrest was issued.

Read more: Inmate, 18, escaped from Manitoba Youth Centre Wednesday night, police say

Kringuk is described as four-feet, nine-inches tall and weighing 170 pounds, with a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair, and scars on her lower back and the inside of her right bicep.

She also has several tattoos, including a heart on her left wrist, the name Joyce on her left shoulder, a heart with stars on her right wrist and the letters “JI” on her right forearm.

Eagle Women’s Lodge and the correctional service are investigating.

Click to play video: 'Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP'
Handcuffed Manitoba prisoner makes a break for it into the woods: RCMP
CrimeManitobawinnipegCorrectional Service of CanadaEscapeInmate EscapeEagle Women's Lodge
© 2022 The Canadian Press

