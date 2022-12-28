Christmas Eve Richmond, B.C. shooting between family members leaves 1 injured, 1 arrested

Send this page to someone via email

Richmond RCMP officials say a man was shot at a home in Richmond by his family member on Christmas Eve.

Police said the shooting occurred at a home in the 8000 block of Greenfield Drive in the late afternoon.

“When frontline officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that a man had been shot,” BC RCMP staff said.

“He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

A second man was arrested at the home and was taken into custody. That man has since been released.

“While the investigation is in its initial stages, this appears to be an issue between family members, and there is no danger to the public,” says Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh, Richmond RCMP’s non-commissioned officer in charge of the major crime unit.