Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Christmas Eve Richmond, B.C. shooting between family members leaves 1 injured, 1 arrested

By Darrian Matassa-Fung Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 10:21 am
A pair of police lights View image in full screen
Richmond police officers are investigating a residential shooting that took place on Christmas Eve. Alex Schmidt / Getty Images

Richmond RCMP officials say a man was shot at a home in Richmond by his family member on Christmas Eve.

Police said the shooting occurred at a home in the 8000 block of Greenfield Drive in the late afternoon.

Read more: Surrey man charged in connection with 2021 daytime shooting in Coquitlam

“When frontline officers arrived at the residence, they discovered that a man had been shot,” BC RCMP staff said.

“He was transported to the hospital for treatment of his serious but non-life-threatening injuries.”

Read more: Police watchdog called to Surrey, B.C. after shooting incident at traffic stop

A second man was arrested at the home and was taken into custody. That man has since been released.

Story continues below advertisement

“While the investigation is in its initial stages, this appears to be an issue between family members, and there is no danger to the public,” says Staff Sgt. Gene Hsieh, Richmond RCMP’s non-commissioned officer in charge of the major crime unit.

Click to play video: 'Vancouver vigil remembers B.C. women allegedly killed by partners or family'
Vancouver vigil remembers B.C. women allegedly killed by partners or family
Related News
BCRichmondBC RCMPRichmond RCMPBc ShootingRichmond shootingBC family shootingRichmond family shooting
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers