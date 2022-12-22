Surrey man charged in connection with 2021 daytime shooting in Coquitlam

Send this page to someone via email

A 26-year-old man has been charged with multiple firearms offences in connection with a daytime shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., last spring.

The victim was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around North Road and Clarke Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on March 31, 2021. RCMP said the shooting occurred after an “altercation” between two men.

The suspect, a Surrey man, remains in custody, police said in a Thursday news release.

“This shooting occurred on a busy street during the day in the middle of the week, which shows a complete disregard for public safety,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

“Our investigators recognize the importance of following the evidence in each case, and identifying those responsible to ensure that they can be brought before the courts.”

Story continues below advertisement

1:16 IHIT provides update on Tuesday’s fatal shooting in Chilliwack

The 26-year-old has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, discharging a firearm intending to wound or disfigure, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm against an order.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-8323.