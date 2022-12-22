Menu

Crime

Surrey man charged in connection with 2021 daytime shooting in Coquitlam

By Elizabeth McSheffrey Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 1:40 pm
An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. A Surrey, B.C., man has been charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Coquitlam on March 31, 2021.
An RCMP vehicle is seen in an undated file photo. A Surrey, B.C., man has been charged in connection with a non-fatal shooting in Coquitlam on March 31, 2021. RCMP

A 26-year-old man has been charged with multiple firearms offences in connection with a daytime shooting in Coquitlam, B.C., last spring.

The victim was found with non-life-threatening gunshot wounds around North Road and Clarke Road shortly after 5:30 p.m. on March 31, 2021. RCMP said the shooting occurred after an “altercation” between two men.

The suspect, a Surrey man, remains in custody, police said in a Thursday news release.

Read more: New details on guns, timeline of deadly Saanich bank shootout revealed in watchdog report

“This shooting occurred on a busy street during the day in the middle of the week, which shows a complete disregard for public safety,” Cpl. Alexa Hodgins said in the release.

“Our investigators recognize the importance of following the evidence in each case, and identifying those responsible to ensure that they can be brought before the courts.”

The 26-year-old has been charged with reckless discharge of a firearm, discharging a firearm intending to wound or disfigure, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm against an order.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Coquitlam RCMP at 604-945-1550 and quote file number 2021-8323.

SurreyGun ViolenceLower MainlandCoquitlam RCMPCoquitlam shootingCoquitlam crimeMan charged Coquitlam shootingMan injured Coquitlam shooting
