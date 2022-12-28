Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police arrest suspect in connection with Christmas Day house fire

By Ken Hashizume Global News
Posted December 28, 2022 8:29 am
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. View image in full screen
A Waterloo regional police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection with an arson investigation in Waterloo.

Fire crews went to a home in the area of Princess Street East and Peppler Street around 2:50 a.m. on Christmas Day.

They were able to put out the fire.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Investigators say the blaze caused significant structural damage.

Read more: Man facing charges in connection with recent fires in Waterloo, Kitchener

No one was hurt but the fire was treated as suspicious.

Investigators located and arrested a 38-year-old man on Tuesday.

He is currently being held for a bail hearing.

Advertisement
FireKitchener newsArsonArrestWaterlooWaterloo Police ServiceChrstmas Day
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers