Waterloo police arrest suspect in connection with Christmas Day house fire

Waterloo regional police have made an arrest in connection with an arson investigation in Waterloo.
Fire crews went to a home in the area of Princess Street East and Peppler Street around 2:50 a.m. on Christmas Day.
They were able to put out the fire.
Investigators say the blaze caused significant structural damage.
No one was hurt but the fire was treated as suspicious.
Investigators located and arrested a 38-year-old man on Tuesday.
He is currently being held for a bail hearing.
