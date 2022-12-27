Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.
Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Dundas Street West and East Mall Crescent area at around 5:51 p.m. on Tuesday.
According to police, a pedestrian was struck. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Police said the driver remained at the scene.
“Expect traffic delays in the area,” police said in the tweet.
