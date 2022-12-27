Police investigating after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Toronto

See more sharing options

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

Police are investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in Toronto.

Toronto police said the collision occurred in the Dundas Street West and East Mall Crescent area at around 5:51 p.m. on Tuesday.

According to police, a pedestrian was struck. The severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

“Expect traffic delays in the area,” police said in the tweet.

COLLISION:

Dundas St West + East Mall Cres

5:51pm

– Reports a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle

– Police are on scene

– Driver has remained on scene

– Unknown injuries

– Expect traffic delays in the area#GO2532559

^lb — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) December 27, 2022