3 suspects wanted after theft at Scarborough Town Centre jewelry store on Boxing Day: police

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto police say they are looking to identify three people who allegedly stole an item from a store at Scarborough Town Centre.

Police said they were called to the mall on Boxing Day for reports of a theft at a jewelry shop.

Investigators said the first suspect is described as a man, around 30 years old, six feet tall with a thin build and a dark beard.

He was wearing a black toque, a black bulky jacket with a hood, a scarf, black skinny jeans and brown shoes at the time of the alleged theft.

The second suspect is described by police as a woman, around 30 years old, about five feet tall with blonde hair and a medium build.

Story continues below advertisement

She was wearing a black Dolce and Gabbana sweater, a black toque with “Fendi” writing on it.

The third suspected is also described as a five-foot-tall woman who is around 30 years old with a large build.

She was wearing a green toque, black puffy jacket with a fur-lined hood.

Police have released their photos and are asking anyone with information on the suspects to contact them.