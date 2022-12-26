Several Southern Interior highways closed due to avalanche risk: DriveBC

Send this page to someone via email

A high avalanche risk has prompted the closure of several Southern Interior highways.

From Revelstoke to Golden, Highway 1 is closed as crews conduct avalanche control work. DriveBC said there will be an update at 3:30 p.m.

#BCHwy1 avalanche control that was planned for @YohoNP (east of #GoldenBC) from 12am-2pm PST today has been cancelled. #BCHwy1 is closed from #Revelstoke to Golden for avalanche control work; update at 3:30pm PST — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 26, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is also closed due to an avalanche hazard in the area. DriveBC said there’s an assessment in the works but the estimated time of opening remains to be seen.

A high avalanche hazard on Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass prompted the road to be closed just before 5 a.m. It’s affecting Salmo and Creston, and it remains closed at this time.

⛔CLOSED – #BCHwy1 in #BostonBar due to avalanche hazard, assessment in progress, please avoid the area and expect delays. Estimated opening time unavailable. #HopeBC #FraserCanyon — DriveBC (@DriveBC) December 26, 2022

The closures come after freezing rain warnings were issued for many of the Southern Interior highways Monday morning, including the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector. Both of these highways remain open at this time though.