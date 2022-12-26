Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Several Southern Interior highways closed due to avalanche risk: DriveBC

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted December 26, 2022 4:53 pm
Avalanche risk has closed a portion of Highway 3.
Avalanche risk has closed a portion of Highway 3. Courtesy: DriveBC

A high avalanche risk has prompted the closure of several Southern Interior highways.

From Revelstoke to Golden, Highway 1 is closed as crews conduct avalanche control work. DriveBC said there will be an update at 3:30 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is also closed due to an avalanche hazard in the area. DriveBC said there’s an assessment in the works but the estimated time of opening remains to be seen.

Trending Now
Trending Now

A high avalanche hazard on Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass prompted the road to be closed just before 5 a.m. It’s affecting Salmo and Creston, and it remains closed at this time.

The closures come after freezing rain warnings were issued for many of the Southern Interior highways Monday morning, including the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector. Both of these highways remain open at this time though.

Highway 1RevelstokeavalancheHighway 3GoldenDrive BCFraser CanyonBC Avalanche RiskBC highways closedBC avalanchesbc highways avalanchebc highways closed avalanchedrivebc avalanche warningssouthern interior avalanches
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers