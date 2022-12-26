Several Southern Interior highways closed due to avalanche risk: DriveBC

A high avalanche risk has prompted the closure of several Southern Interior highways.
From Revelstoke to Golden, Highway 1 is closed as crews conduct avalanche control work. DriveBC said there will be an update at 3:30 p.m.
Highway 1 through the Fraser Canyon is also closed due to an avalanche hazard in the area. DriveBC said there’s an assessment in the works but the estimated time of opening remains to be seen.
A high avalanche hazard on Highway 3 through Kootenay Pass prompted the road to be closed just before 5 a.m. It’s affecting Salmo and Creston, and it remains closed at this time.
The closures come after freezing rain warnings were issued for many of the Southern Interior highways Monday morning, including the Coquihalla and Okanagan Connector. Both of these highways remain open at this time though.
