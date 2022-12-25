Menu

Crime

Police trying to identify suspect after Christmas Day stabbing in Whitby

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted December 25, 2022 9:44 pm
Police say they're looking to identify this man. View image in full screen
Police say they're looking to identify this man. Handout / Durham Regional Police

Durham Regional Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a suspect after a stabbing in Whitby on Christmas Day.

Police said at around 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing near Gilbert Street East and Brock Street South, south of Dundas Street.

A 52-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries, police said.

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and is reported to be in stable condition.

Read more: SIU investigating death of man who fell from Toronto balcony after police negotiation

“Currently, the motive for the stabbing is unclear,” police said.

The male suspect fled south on Brock Street before officers arrived, police added.

He was described as 25 to 30 years old and was wearing a black jacket, black pants, dark grey boots and a striped toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2548 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

CrimeWhitbyDurham Regional PoliceDurham PoliceWhitby CrimeWhitby StabbingChristmas stabbing WhitbyGilbert Street East and Brock Street South
