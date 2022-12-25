Police trying to identify suspect after Christmas Day stabbing in Whitby

See more sharing options

Durham Regional Police are appealing to the public for help in identifying a suspect after a stabbing in Whitby on Christmas Day.

Police said at around 12 p.m. Sunday, officers responded to a stabbing near Gilbert Street East and Brock Street South, south of Dundas Street.

A 52-year-old man was found suffering from serious injuries, police said.

He was taken to a Toronto-area trauma centre and is reported to be in stable condition.

“Currently, the motive for the stabbing is unclear,” police said.

The male suspect fled south on Brock Street before officers arrived, police added.

He was described as 25 to 30 years old and was wearing a black jacket, black pants, dark grey boots and a striped toque.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 2548 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.