Crime

SIU investigating death of man who fell from Toronto balcony after police negotiation

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted December 25, 2022 6:11 pm
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who fell from a Toronto apartment balcony on Christmas morning after police tried negotiating with him. View image in full screen
A Toronto Police Superintendent shoulder patch is seen during a press conference in Toronto, Friday, Aug. 5, 2022. Ontario's police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who fell from a Toronto apartment balcony on Christmas morning after police tried negotiating with him. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Cole Burston

Ontario’s police watchdog says it is investigating the death of a man who fell from a Toronto apartment balcony on Christmas morning after police tried negotiating with him.

The Special Investigations Unit says police went to an apartment building in the city’s north end around 5:10 a.m. for a disturbance call.

The SIU says Toronto police officers found a man on an apartment balcony and tried to negotiate with him from a neighbouring balcony.

Read more: SIU clears York Regional Police officer involved in collision in Aurora, Ont.

The watchdog says the man fell from the balcony at approximately 6:50 a.m. and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Toronto police said earlier on Twitter that it received reports that a man had broken into an apartment unit in the area before he fell and died.

Story continues below advertisement

The SIU says two investigators and a forensic investigator have been assigned to the case and is asking anyone with information or video footage to contact them.

