Winter storm forcing some air travellers in Kelowna, B.C. to cancel Christmas plans

The latest winter-weather blow being dealt by Mother Nature continues to create more uncertainty for Kelowna, B.C., air travellers who planned to spend their holiday season elsewhere.

“In my 30 years of experience, I’ve never seen weather that adverse throughout North America,” described Kelowna International Airport director Sam Samaddar.

“It’s unprecedented to see this kind of weather throughout North America, especially this time of year just prior to what is our peak travel demand.”

YLW is trying everything to get people to and from Vancouver, including teaming up with local tour company ‘Cheers,’ to provide a shuttle bus service for passengers whose flights were cancelled. Over 200 people had inquired about the service, but various highway closures on the Coquihalla hauled the service to a stop.

“Unfortunately, due to the weather, we were unable to get passengers on the road today,” said Samaddar.

“Certainly, we’ve got scheduled service available tomorrow and the next day, should we be able to do it safely.”

Some hopeful air travellers at YLW have come to terms with the reality that getting to their destination this holiday season may not be possible.

“I was hoping to spend Christmas with my family, which is in Suffolk, so the east coast of England, but it’s not looking likely,” explained Lilith Hudson.

“I’m here with my boyfriend’s family, and I think it’s quite nice for them because they’re all together, but it would be quite nice for me to spend Christmas with my family.”

Another couple hoping to fly to Toronto is also beginning to feel like they may need to come up with a backup plan, following several lengthy delays to their flight.

“It’s stressful — it’s just annoying,” expressed Caleb Hotte, who’s stuck in Kelowna.

“I just feel bad for my mom, because I wanted to see her and she’s probably pretty choked.”

One woman trying to fly to Vancouver to spend Christmas with her daughter says she is still holding out hope that her wish will come true.

“I’m not spending Christmas here, I hope — well, fingers crossed,” said Teresa Cooper of Kelowna.

“I just hope to get to Vancouver to spend it with my daughter, and it doesn’t really matter after that. Once I get on the plane and it takes off, we’re good.”

Management at YLW wants to remind the public that they are doing everything they can, and that these cancellations and delays are beyond their control.