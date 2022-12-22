Menu

Canada

WestJet cancelling flights across Canada amid storm: ‘Unlike anything we’ve experienced’

By Amy Smart The Canadian Press
Posted December 22, 2022 10:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Air passengers still stuck in Edmonton as winter storms elsewhere threaten to ground more flights'
Air passengers still stuck in Edmonton as winter storms elsewhere threaten to ground more flights
Major Canadian airports in Toronto and Vancouver are bracing for winter weather that could disrupt travel plans for Albertans. Dan Grummett reports.

WestJet says it’s proactively cancelling flights at airports in British Columbia, Ontario and Quebec as storm systems bear down on the regions.

The airline says the cancellations apply to all flights scheduled to arrive and depart Toronto’s Pearson International Airport beginning Friday at 9 a.m. eastern time until the end of the day.

Read more: Some school closures already announced in Ontario for Friday ahead of winter storm

All scheduled flights into and out of Vancouver International Airport between 11:50 p.m. Pacific time tonight and late Friday afternoon are also cancelled.

Other airports affected by the service disruptions include those in Ottawa, London, Montreal, Waterloo, Abbotsford, Victoria, Nanaimo and Comox.

The airline says all impacted guests have been notified.

Click to play video: 'What Canadians need to know about extreme winter weather storming across North America'
What Canadians need to know about extreme winter weather storming across North America

Diederik Pen, WestJet’s chief operations officer, says in a statement the decision to stand down more flights is extremely difficult but necessary in order to fly safely with as little disruption as possible when the weather improves.

“The prolonged and extreme weather events that continue to impact multiple regions across Canada are unlike anything we’ve experienced,” Pen said Thursday.

© 2022 The Canadian Press

