Economy

NFI Group getting $50-million loan from Manitoba government

By Shane Gibson Global News
Posted December 23, 2022 3:36 pm
Winniped-based bus manufacturer NFI Group, which has inked contracts with the Toronto Transit Commission, is getting a $50-million loan from the Manitoba government while it deals with supply chain issues. View image in full screen
Winniped-based bus manufacturer NFI Group, which has inked contracts with the Toronto Transit Commission, is getting a $50-million loan from the Manitoba government while it deals with supply chain issues. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette

One of Winnipeg’s largest manufacturing companies is receiving a multi-million-dollar loan from the provincial government as it tries to keep up output amid supply chain challenges.

The Progressive Conservative government announced a $50-million loan for NFI Group, which owns the bus manufacturer New Flyer, Friday.

Read more: Winnipeg’s NFI Group talks supply chain issues, financial losses

“Like many other global vehicle manufacturers, NFI Group’s recent challenges reflect the impacts that unprecedented supply-chain disruptions have had on vehicle production,” Manitoba Premier Heather Stefanson said in a release.

“This repayable loan is a strategic investment to help capitalize on economic growth opportunities in manufacturing and to help maintain jobs as NFI Group recovers from global supply-chain disruption and benefits from record investments in public transit.”

Winnipeg’s NFI Group talks supply chain issues, financial losses

The loan will come at commercial rates and with the expectation that it will be repaid within 12 months, with the possibility of a further 24-month extension if needed.

The Winnipeg-based manufacturer of electric buses and motor coaches has said it is facing a number of short-term component supply challenges that have impacted its financial performance and disrupted product delivery schedules.

The company is working with other partners and recently received a non-binding commitment for a US$150-million commercial loan and guarantee facility through Export Development Canada.

Read more: Winnipeg’s New Flyer Industries lands contract to build hundreds of electric buses

Final approvals and documentation for that loan are expected to be completed in January 2023, Stefanson said.

Paul Soubry, president and CEO of NFI Group, thanked the province for the “tangible and critical display of support.”

“The loan from the province is critically important in strengthening our financial position, increasing our liquidity, maintaining jobs in Manitoba and allowing us to focus on execution and realization of record demand for our products and services,” he said in the province’s release.

Global News Morning Market and Business Report – June 7, 2022

NFI Group has its head office as well as three manufacturing facilities and a parts distribution centre in Winnipeg.

Economic Development, Investment and Trade minister Cliff Cullen said the loan will help the group stay on top of growth opportunities and maintain its 2,500 jobs in the province.

Read more: Winnipeg-based New Flyer announces order of 40 additional hybrid-electric buses

“Cities around the world from Los Angeles to London rely on NFI Group’s cutting-edge vehicles to safely and efficiently move millions of passengers every day,” said Cullen.

“NFI Group is also a key employer and industry leader in Manitoba with a history of success and growth that illustrates Manitoba’s burgeoning manufacturing industry.”

Manitoba politicsManitoba GovernmentManufacturingLoanSupply ChainsNew Flyer IndustriesNFI Group
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

