Winnipeg’s New Flyer Industries lands contract to build hundreds of electric buses

The Toronto Transit Commission has awarded contracts for up to 565 hybrid electric buses to a Winnipeg-based manufacturer.
NFI Group says its subsidiary, New Flyer Industries Canada, has received orders for 134 of its 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses and 68 of its 60-foot buses.
Two four-year contracts include options for up to an additional 363 buses.
New Flyer says the buses will modernize the TTC’s fleet as it works to meet growing transportation demand in Toronto, and will help accelerate its zero-emission transition.
