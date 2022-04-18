Winnipeg’s New Flyer Industries lands contract to build hundreds of electric buses

Send this page to someone via email

The Toronto Transit Commission has awarded contracts for up to 565 hybrid electric buses to a Winnipeg-based manufacturer.

NFI Group says its subsidiary, New Flyer Industries Canada, has received orders for 134 of its 40-foot heavy-duty transit buses and 68 of its 60-foot buses.

1:40 Manitoba’s first heavy-duty electric truck Manitoba’s first heavy-duty electric truck – Oct 15, 2021

Two four-year contracts include options for up to an additional 363 buses.

Story continues below advertisement

New Flyer says the buses will modernize the TTC’s fleet as it works to meet growing transportation demand in Toronto, and will help accelerate its zero-emission transition.

0:48 Electric vehicle stereotypes Electric vehicle stereotypes – Mar 30, 2022