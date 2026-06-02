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Economy

BC Ferries adding 5 per cent fuel surcharge due to global fuel prices

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted June 2, 2026 7:33 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'BC Ferries unveils plans to manage summer demand'
BC Ferries unveils plans to manage summer demand
FILE: BC ferries says it's ready for the busy summer season but officials warn pressures on the system remain, including an aging fleet and growing ridership. Global News Morning speaks with Eric McNeely of the BC Ferry and Marine Workers' Union about how far added sailings and seasonal staff go toward improve service reliability – May 14, 2026
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The rise in global fuel prices is now affecting the cost of a BC Ferries ticket.

In a release, BC Ferries says it plans to implement a temporary five per cent fuel surcharge beginning on June 16.

The surcharge will apply across all BC Ferries routes to help manage significant fluctuations in fuel costs over time, according to the organization.

“We know that any added cost matters to our customers, and we don’t take that lightly — especially for the people, communities and businesses that rely on our services every day,” Dallyn Willis, Chief Financial Officer at BC Ferries, said in a statement.

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“Like others across the province, we’re feeling the direct financial impact of high global fuel prices. We’ve used the fuel deferral account to absorb those increases for as long as possible, but given the sharp and persistent rise in these costs, we’ve reached a point where a temporary fuel surcharge is needed.

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“We’re taking this step to carefully manage those pressures in the most measured, gradual and responsible way possible while fuel prices remain elevated.”

BC Ferries says that since early March, global fuel prices have increased more than 40 per cent and fuel is one of the organization’s largest and most volatile operating costs.

It states in a release that if fuel prices stabilize or decline for a “sustained period,” the surcharge will be reduced or removed.

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