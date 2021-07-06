Winnipeg-based New Flyer announces order of 40 additional hybrid-electric buses

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg-based New Flyer Industries (NFI) — the largest bus manufacturer in North America — has inked a deal to build dozens of electric buses for a county in New York.

This week, NFI announced the deal with New York’s Westchester County to build 40 Xcelsior forty-foot hybrid-electric buses.

The new deal follows an original contract with the county for 66 buses announced earlier this year.

New Flyer says it offers the widest range of zero-emission batteries and fuel cell-electric buses and coaches.

“NFI continues to lead the way in low and zero-emission products and solutions to serve our customers,” said Paul Soubry, NFI’s president and chief executive officer.

He said there are already more than 20,000 buses and coaches on the road in the U.S. and Canada and they are excited about the road ahead.

The company says it has electric vehicles operating — or on order — in more than 80 cities in four countries.

New Flyer president Chris Stoddart says that the company’s hybrid-electric buses provide a better passenger experience through smoother acceleration, a quieter ride and improved air quality.

“Our hybrid transit buses offer immediate emissions reduction and bridge the gap between traditional internal combustion engines and zero-emission systems. With more than 170 hybrid buses delivered to Westchester County since 2009, New Flyer continues to support the county advance its commitment to sustainable transit,”

