Economy

Winnipeg’s NFI Group talks supply chain issues, financial losses

By Keesha Harewood Global News
Posted October 25, 2022 5:11 pm
A TTC worker wears a mask in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. The Toronto Transit Commission has placed a firm order for 110 low-floor transit buses with the subsidiary of NFI Group for an undisclosed price. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. View image in full screen
A TTC worker wears a mask in a bus while on shift in Toronto on April 23, 2020. The Toronto Transit Commission has placed a firm order for 110 low-floor transit buses with the subsidiary of NFI Group for an undisclosed price. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette. NSD

A bus manufacturing company in Winnipeg says supply shortages are turning into financial losses.

NFI Group vice-president of Strategy and Investor Relations Stephen King told 680 CJOB Tuesday morning a lack of specialty parts is making it harder to complete orders on time.

Read more: Canada announces plans to ease regulations bogging down supply chains

“It’s impacting our ability to complete vehicles and to be fair to the suppliers, some of this is not so much their challenge, it’s their sub-supplier. They can’t get the parts to go into the component that we install on our vehicle, which creates that downward pressure on the supply chain.”

King also said the supply shortage has other groups trying to stock up on parts, putting even more pressure on the supply chain.

He added that NFI Group is dealing with more orders than ever.

“It’s so frustrating for everyone involved because we have such high demand, demand for our products, services … from the government and public transit so as we look at, ‘hey okay we just need to get through this … challenge,’ and then things will grow quite rapidly as we capitalize on that demand.'”

King said these issues could persist well into 2023, but hopes the situation will normalize during the back half of the year.

