Canada announces plans to ease regulations bogging down supply chains

The federal government is announcing plans to crack down on regulations bogging down Canada’s supply chains.

On Wednesday, Minister of Transport Omar Alghabra said $17 million will go toward modernizing rail, marine and air transportation so goods can be shipped and delivered in a timely manner.

“As part of Supply Chain Week, today’s announcement is about ensuring that goods are able to be shipped more easily to where they need to go by cutting red tape and streamlining regulations across our supply chain,” said Alghabra.

“Our government made a commitment in Budget 2022 to invest $17 million to streamline regulations across our supply chain, and that’s exactly what we are doing through these new initiatives.”

Over the span of five years the money will be spent on digitizing delivery, eliminating paperwork and upping screening and security measures for cargo.

“This is a first step towards addressing the recommendations provided by the National Supply Chain Task Force in their final report to our Government, and we will continue to take steps to ease congestion and prevent disruptions across our supply chains.”

The National Supply Chain Task Force 2022 report noted a number of different issues plaguing Canada’s supply chain regulations that were highlighted during the pandemic.

The report outlined 21 recommendations tackling short-term and long-term challenges.

Notable solutions included addressing labour shortages and speeding up processes along with establishing and regularly renewing a transportation supply chain strategy.

“Such a strategy would enable Canada to provide a comprehensive response to current issues, and long-term governance planning and accountability,” said report co-author Louise Yako.

“This will provide a roadmap and greater certainty for Canadian businesses involved in international trade, as well as transportation and supply chain providers. Importantly, creating and delivering on such a plan would demonstrate that Canada continues to be a reliable trading partner.”

— with files from Global News’ Aaron D’Andrea