New Vernon, B.C. supportive housing building set to open

Amid the current housing crunch, many are struggling to keep a roof over their heads.

But in Vernon, B.C. dozens of the city’s most vulnerable residents are getting the life-changing news they’ll soon have a place to call their own.

The city’s latest supportive housing building is almost finished and residents will soon be able to move in.

The $14.6-million BC Housing-funded project on 35 Street in downtown Vernon has 52 units.

Even before it opens, the Turning Points Collaborative Society-operated building is already full, leading to calls for more supportive housing investment in the city.

Most of the units are furnished bachelor suites but there are a few one-bedrooms for couples.

Rent is $375 and residents will receive support services and two meals a day from the building’s kitchen.

“[This housing] is really important. It provides significant dignity to people, really helps them to begin integrating fully into the community,” said Vernon’s mayor Victor Cumming after taking a tour of the new building.

Site manager Caitlin McKenny said they were recently able to share with the selected tenants the news they’ll be getting a unit.

“There has been lots of tears, lots of excitement, lots of nervousness,” said McKenny.

The new residents are currently staying in a shelter, motel or are unhoused, so the nerves come from the fact that living at the supportive housing building could be a major change.

“It is just a different living style than what a lot of folks are used to having your own space that has a door that you can lock behind you, where you are not having to worry about theft or any sort of danger with sleeping outside,” McKenny said.

The new building will double the number of supportive housing units in Vernon to 104. The existing units are in the building next door, which is named My Place.

My Place is also run by Turning Points, and those who have worked there speak highly of its impact.

At My Place, residence worker Leandra Armour noticed significant changes after residents moved in: they have more confidence, began to eat regularly and look healthier, and have the ability to have any mental and physical health concerns addressed.

My Place opened in 2019, and McKenny said there hasn’t been a lot of tenant turnover, “Which is wonderful. We are giving them the opportunity to continue to learn those life skills to be able to get back out into the community.”

“We have seen some successes come out of [My Place] and people moving into their own homes and being quite successful in that as well as in their recovery so it’s been wonderful,” said McKenny.

Armour is now excited to see the incoming tenants at the new supportive housing building get a similar opportunity.

“I also work in the shelter so I did know of a couple that [are] moving over and it makes me so happy to see them and the little processes that they are going through to be able to move here. It is so exciting,” Armour said.

“To hear that they feel like they have a future when they come here is the most amazing thing ever.”

However, even before the new supportive housing building opens, it’s already full.

So Turning Points and Vernon’s mayor are hoping to see both more supportive housing and more affordable housing built in the city.

Mayor Cumming said he would like to see at least one if not two more supportive-housing buildings.

“We have a good rapport with BC Housing. They are aware of what needs to be done…. I suspect that we will see [a supportive housing building] in 2023 under construction,” said Cumming.

Vernon-Monashee NDP MLA Harwinder Sandhu was also on hand for the tour, and said her government is sincerely committed to building more housing.

“My heart is happy to see that people will have a roof over their heads because every unit we build is one step closer to helping marginalized people,” Sandhu said.

BC Housing is providing around $1.2 million annually to operate the new supportive housing complex.