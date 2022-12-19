Menu

Canada

Still no shelter in Salmon Arm as cold snap hits

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted December 19, 2022 8:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Still no shelter in Salmon Arm as cold-snap hits'
Still no shelter in Salmon Arm as cold-snap hits
WATCH: Salmon Arm still doesn't have a homeless shelter after the previous facility closed for good earlier this year. As people continue to camp in the snow and the current cold snap plunges overnight temperatures below -20, the local MLA is speaking out. He is slamming BC Housing alleging it has dragged its feet on replacing the city's shelter.

Greg Kyllo says the current situation for homeless people in Salmon Arm, B.C., is “offensive.”

Salmon Arm’s only homeless shelter closed permanently at the end of May.

Now as people camp in the snow and a cold snap hits, the Shuswap Liberal MLA is blasting BC Housing for failing to set up a new shelter space, despite ample notice.

“BC Housing has known for over seven months now that there was a need for BC Housing to identify alternative shelter spaces and here we are – it’s the 19th of December, -24 temperatures, and still no shelter spaces in the community,” said Kyllo.

Read more: Salmon Arm, B.C. still without homeless shelter for the winter

Last month the Crown corporation said it had funding available but had not been able to secure a location for a replacement shelter despite regularly searching.

Since November, Kyllo has reached out to BC Housing and the ministers responsible suggesting possible solutions including using the type of portable accommodation units typically used for work camps.

“It is really unfortunate. A solution is available and could be acted upon. Why BC Housing is failing to act and putting unfortunate individuals and those that are hard to house out in the cold is beyond me,” Kyllo said.

Click to play video: 'Blast of winter to batter B.C.'
Blast of winter to batter B.C.

Global News spoke to a camp housing supplier that Kyllo had suggested to BC Housing in November. That supplier confirmed BC Housing never contacted him.

In a statement, BC Housing said it knows “a shelter is needed” and that’s why it is currently “working on finalizing a lease on a site for an Emergency Weather Response mat program.”

The Crown corporation said it is working to have the mat program open early in the new year.

Kyllo believes the mat program could open as early as Jan. 1, but feels that’s still too long for people to wait given the current conditions.

“(It’s) cold comfort to residents out in the cold to be hearing that a solution is still 12 days away,” Kyllo said.

Read more: Salmon Arm, B.C.’s homeless shelter is closing for good

Campers are receiving lots of donations from the public but are facing challenging conditions.

Environment Canada is predicting a low of -24 C overnight Monday and warning there will be a risk of frostbite.

Ryan Allen, who is currently living in a tent, said, to keep warm, he dresses up, runs a propane heater, or sits by a fire.

Click to play video: 'Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia'
Recognizing the signs of frostbite and hypothermia

There is also a daytime warning facility.

That facility is run by the Salvation Army and operates on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It offers coffee and allows people to do their laundry and take a shower.

Kyllo said the Salvation Army “has been fantastic,” but pointed out the daytime warming facility still leaves people with nowhere to go overnight or on weekends.

Read more: Kelowna, B.C. adding additional emergency warming measures amid cold snap

Beyond the mat program, BC Housing said it is also looking for a permanent shelter space.

“Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to stay, which is why we are searching for a site that can be operational year-round to avoid further shelter relocations. We will update the community as soon as a location is identified. This is a very difficult situation and the last thing we want is for people to be without a safe indoor space,” said the BC Housing statement.

HomelessnessSalmon ArmShelterBC HousingHomeless ShelterCold Snaphomelessness salmon armreplacement sheltersalmon arm shelter
