Still no shelter in Salmon Arm as cold-snap hits

Greg Kyllo says the current situation for homeless people in Salmon Arm, B.C., is “offensive.”

Salmon Arm’s only homeless shelter closed permanently at the end of May.

Now as people camp in the snow and a cold snap hits, the Shuswap Liberal MLA is blasting BC Housing for failing to set up a new shelter space, despite ample notice.

“BC Housing has known for over seven months now that there was a need for BC Housing to identify alternative shelter spaces and here we are – it’s the 19th of December, -24 temperatures, and still no shelter spaces in the community,” said Kyllo.

Last month the Crown corporation said it had funding available but had not been able to secure a location for a replacement shelter despite regularly searching.

Since November, Kyllo has reached out to BC Housing and the ministers responsible suggesting possible solutions including using the type of portable accommodation units typically used for work camps.

“It is really unfortunate. A solution is available and could be acted upon. Why BC Housing is failing to act and putting unfortunate individuals and those that are hard to house out in the cold is beyond me,” Kyllo said.

Global News spoke to a camp housing supplier that Kyllo had suggested to BC Housing in November. That supplier confirmed BC Housing never contacted him.

In a statement, BC Housing said it knows “a shelter is needed” and that’s why it is currently “working on finalizing a lease on a site for an Emergency Weather Response mat program.”

The Crown corporation said it is working to have the mat program open early in the new year.

Kyllo believes the mat program could open as early as Jan. 1, but feels that’s still too long for people to wait given the current conditions.

“(It’s) cold comfort to residents out in the cold to be hearing that a solution is still 12 days away,” Kyllo said.

Campers are receiving lots of donations from the public but are facing challenging conditions.

Environment Canada is predicting a low of -24 C overnight Monday and warning there will be a risk of frostbite.

Ryan Allen, who is currently living in a tent, said, to keep warm, he dresses up, runs a propane heater, or sits by a fire.

There is also a daytime warning facility.

That facility is run by the Salvation Army and operates on weekdays between 9 a.m. and 2 p.m.

It offers coffee and allows people to do their laundry and take a shower.

Kyllo said the Salvation Army “has been fantastic,” but pointed out the daytime warming facility still leaves people with nowhere to go overnight or on weekends.

Beyond the mat program, BC Housing said it is also looking for a permanent shelter space.

“Everyone deserves a safe and secure place to stay, which is why we are searching for a site that can be operational year-round to avoid further shelter relocations. We will update the community as soon as a location is identified. This is a very difficult situation and the last thing we want is for people to be without a safe indoor space,” said the BC Housing statement.