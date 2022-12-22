Second warming bus donated by citizens to help Kelowna’s homeless during cold snap

Send this page to someone via email

Kelowna has seen some extremely cold temperatures the last few days, with overnight lows dropping to -30 C.

As part of the city’s ongoing commitment to the homeless, a warming bus will be provided for the Rail Trail homeless encampment.

This bus will be provided daily, starting at 5 p.m., until the cold snap ends.

The city has warming stations, but homeless advocate Heather Friesen said no one likes walking to distant shelters in the cold.

Friesen said she’s “frustrated with all levels of government, but at the moment I am frustrated with the city.”

Despite this, advocates are grateful that officials have taken action, such as bringing the warming bus earlier in the evening to provide assistance to those living on the streets.

In spite of this, they say there should be more action taken as soon as possible. But residents of Kelowna have stepped up to help.

“We have a second bus that has been donated by some citizens of Kelowna who are really concerned about how cold it is right now. So they have donated a bus to come down to (outdoor sheltering No. 4), which is otherwise known as tent city,” said Friesen.

A weather warning for extreme cold continues to chill the region, a forecast that also features numbing wind-chill factors. On top of that, more snow is also forecast for the area during the next week.

Friesen is asking why the city isn’t doing more, though bylaw service manager Kevin Mead told Global News that conversations and meetings are being held daily with advocacy groups.

“We work with all our partners, whether that’s the not-for-profits, whether it’s concerned citizens, whether those are with other governmental departments and organizations … to try and mobilize everything that we can to serve our community,” said Mead.

Advocate groups say they’re still waiting for the arrival of insulated tents that were promised. However, shipping issues have risen and the city said it hasn’t received them yet.

In the meantime, both warming buses will be out while the cold snap continues.