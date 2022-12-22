Menu

Canada

Second warming bus donated by citizens to help Kelowna’s homeless during cold snap

By Randi Adams Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 8:48 pm
Click to play video: 'Concerned Kelowna citizens stepping up to help the homeless stay warm'
Concerned Kelowna citizens stepping up to help the homeless stay warm
As the cold snap continues - concerns remain high for those who are living on the streets. And while the city has provided additional warming measures it's still not enough. But as Randi-Marie Adams reports, there are several concerned citizens who have come together to help fill the gaps.

Kelowna has seen some extremely cold temperatures the last few days, with overnight lows dropping to -30 C.

As part of the city’s ongoing commitment to the homeless, a warming bus will be provided for the Rail Trail homeless encampment.

This bus will be provided daily, starting at 5 p.m., until the cold snap ends.

Read more: Concerns for homeless population arise as cold snap rolls into the Okanagan

The city has warming stations, but homeless advocate Heather Friesen said no one likes walking to distant shelters in the cold.

Friesen said she’s “frustrated with all levels of government, but at the moment I am frustrated with the city.”

Despite this, advocates are grateful that officials have taken action, such as bringing the warming bus earlier in the evening to provide assistance to those living on the streets.

In spite of this, they say there should be more action taken as soon as possible. But residents of Kelowna have stepped up to help.

“We have a second bus that has been donated by some citizens of Kelowna who are really concerned about how cold it is right now. So they have donated a bus to come down to (outdoor sheltering No. 4), which is otherwise known as tent city,” said Friesen.

Click to play video: 'Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures'
Warming bus on the way as people who are unhoused light more fires to keep warm amid freezing temperatures

A weather warning for extreme cold continues to chill the region, a forecast that also features numbing wind-chill factors. On top of that, more snow is also forecast for the area during the next week.

Friesen is asking why the city isn’t doing more, though bylaw service manager Kevin Mead told Global News that conversations and meetings are being held daily with advocacy groups.

“We work with all our partners, whether that’s the not-for-profits, whether it’s concerned citizens, whether those are with other governmental departments and organizations … to try and mobilize everything that we can to serve our community,” said Mead.

Click to play video: 'City of Kelowna expands emergency warming actions'
City of Kelowna expands emergency warming actions

Advocate groups say they’re still waiting for the arrival of insulated tents that were promised. However, shipping issues have risen and the city said it hasn’t received them yet.

In the meantime, both warming buses will be out while the cold snap continues.

Okanagancentral okanaganBC Interiorsouthern interiorCity of Kelownakelowna homelessOkanagan homelessKelowna ResidentsConcerned CitizensKelowna tent cityKelowna cold snapwarming busesWinter cold snap
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

