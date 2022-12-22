Stolen wedding rings, military medals recovered by Calgary police

Send this page to someone via email

Some memories a Calgary homeowner thought were lost following a break and enter last week have been recovered by police.

On Dec. 14, a woman broke into a Mayland Heights home in the 800 block of 19 Street N.E. via a basement window. Police said the woman stole jewelry belonging to the homeowner’s deceased wife and military medals and memorabilia which belonged to the owner’s deceased father. More than $ 40,000 worth of photography equipment was also stolen.

Police said the woman drove away in a stolen vehicle that was parked in the alley.

The next day, Brian Cole shared the story of a break-in at his home with Global News.

Story continues below advertisement

Cole said the intruder also stole Christmas presents and food from his pantry, fridge and freezer, including a holiday ham.

“Stuff is stuff but there are things in our world that we find important: memories,” said Cole, who handed over CCTV footage to police.

Calgary Police Service investigators identified a suspect and learned the person was staying at a hotel in the 2700 block of Sunridge Way N.E.

1:36 Wedding rings, military medals, camera equipment stolen from Calgary widower’s home

Early on Thursday, officers executed a search warrant inside the hotel room and located a “significant amount” of the stolen property, including the wedding rings and military medals. Two people were arrested.

Jacqueline Chaban, 39, was charged with break and enter and possession of a controlled substance. Chaban was also wanted on seven outstanding warrants.

Story continues below advertisement

Javier Caceres, 54, was charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, possession of stolen property over $5,000 and possession of a controlled substance.

Police said the stolen property was returned to its rightful owner.

“This was fantastic work by our investigators to identify and locate suspects while they were still in possession of this stolen property,” A/Staff Sgt. Shelby Stewart said in a statement. “Break and enters continue to be a top concern for citizens and, sadly, many citizens can relate to the feeling of losing something with so much sentimental value.

“In this case, we were very glad to be able to reunite the victim with his property, just in time for the holidays.”

–with files from Sarah Offin, Global News