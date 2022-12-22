Some school closures already announced in Ontario for Friday ahead of winter storm

Send this page to someone via email

As Ontarians brace for a winter storm set to hit the region starting on Thursday, several school boards have already announced closures and bus cancellations for Friday.

Here’s a look at what some school boards have said so far:

The Toronto District School Board (TDSB) said it will close its schools, administrative buildings and sites on Friday.

“With widespread blowing snow, damaging winds, poor visibility, and flash freezing currently being forecast for tomorrow and into the weekend, we have made the decision, together with the Toronto Catholic District School Board, to close all schools, administrative buildings and sites to students and staff tomorrow,” a notice on the board’s website read.

Due to the major winter storm disruption expected for tomorrow, all schools are closed for in-person learning. Students have the opportunity to remain engaged in their learning at home.



Details: https://t.co/zm601K9zT4 pic.twitter.com/uTYEEvLyH2 — Toronto Catholic District School Board (@TCDSB) December 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

The Toronto Catholic District School Board said its schools, child care centres and before and after school programs would be closed on Friday.

The York Region District School Board says its in-person schools will be closed on Friday due to “expected severe weather conditions.”

The board said in-person schools will be closed to both students and staff.

“Please DO NOT send your children to school,” a notice on the board’s website read.

According to YRDSB, asynchronous learning activities will be made available for students who normally attend in person.

Asynchronous learning activities will be available for students who normally attend in person. More information: https://t.co/AJbD3EUdbw — York Region DSB (@YRDSB) December 22, 2022

Story continues below advertisement

Similarly, the York Catholic District School Board said it has decided to cancel buses and close its schools on Friday, citing the “uncertainty regarding the timing and weather conditions” expected in the afternoon.

With uncertainty regarding the timing and weather conditions tomorrow afternoon, @YCDSB has decided to cancel buses and close our schools on Friday, December 23, 2022. Learn more here: https://t.co/IGAuAddIOn pic.twitter.com/5TDdO0GnY1 — York Catholic District School Board (@YCDSB) December 22, 2022

The Durham Catholic District School Board and the Peel District School Board both said their schools would be closed on Friday.

The District School Board of Niagara (DSBN) said the “major winter storm” will cause “dangerous driving conditions on Friday and over the weekend.”

“Base on this forecast, Niagara Student Transportation Services is anticipating that buses will be cancelled tomorrow,” a notice on the board’s site reads.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Simcoe Muskoka schools to close Friday ahead of winter storm

The DSBN said it — in collaboration with Niagara Catholic District School Board — has made the “proactive decision” to close all of its schools on Friday.

The Niagara Catholic District School Board confirmed in a tweet that all of its schools and sites would be closed on Friday.

The Niagara Catholic Storm Desk is OPEN with news that all Niagara Catholic schools and sites will be CLOSED TOMORROW (Friday, December 23) due to the impending #ONStorm. If you MUST travel tomorrow, please be safe. @Camillocipriano pic.twitter.com/rYcYWEm7Po — Niagara Catholic DSB (@niagaracatholic) December 22, 2022

Peterborough-based public and Catholic school boards are closing all schools on Friday too.

Both the Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board and the Peterborough Victoria Northumberland and Clarington Catholic District School Board announced all of their schools will be closed Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says its schools and administration buildings will be closed on Friday.

“Students and staff should remain home,” a tweet from the board read. “There will be no learning activities taking place on Friday, including virtual schools.”

The Conseil des Ecoles Publiques de l’Est de l’Ontario said its schools would be closed on Friday due to the storm as well.

IMPORTANT – En raison de la tempête hivernale annoncée, toutes nos écoles seront fermées le vendredi 23 décembre 2022. Nous vous souhaitons un bon congé des Fêtes en toute sécurité. Les détails ici: https://t.co/SUtRkXIUPK pic.twitter.com/rMkiKhSuy5 — CEPEO (@MonCepeo) December 22, 2022

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board and the Simcoe County District School Board each said their schools would be closed on Friday.

Story continues below advertisement

Due to the forecast for severe weather in our region & the potential for poor road conditions, all SCDSB schools & facilities, incl. child care centres, will be closed to students & staff tomorrow, Dec. 23. Students may access asynchronous learning through their digital platform. pic.twitter.com/4Uwm8jGJ95 — Simcoe County District School Board (@SCDSB_Schools) December 22, 2022

Meanwhile, other boards, including the Durham District School Board, the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board and the Upper Grand District School Board were set to begin their holiday break on Friday.

Both The Halton District School Board and Halton Catholic District School Board are scheduled to have a professional activity (PA) days at their schools on Friday.

The complex weather system is forecasted to begin as rain for most areas on Thursday before temperatures drop Friday, causing a flash freeze.

Story continues below advertisement

Precipitation is then expected to transition to snow, with accumulation amounts greatly varying depending on the location.

Strong wind gusts of up to 120 km/h are expected for some places.

-With files from Global News’ Ryan Rocca