Waterloo public and Catholic boards announce school closures with winter storm on horizon

With some nasty weather in the forecast for Friday, both Waterloo school boards announced that all schools will be closed and transportation has been cancelled.

They also noted that the closure includes all before and after care programs, child care centres in schools and sporting events.

The Waterloo Catholic District School Board said that the St. Louis Adult Learning and Continuing Education Centres will be closed as well.

The WCDSB said it had made the decision in collaboration with Waterloo Region District School Board and Student Transportation Services of Waterloo Region.

“All WRDSB students, in both the in-person and remote learning programs can access asynchronous learning resources from their virtual learning environment, where applicable, and/or WRDSB@Home for resources,” a release from the Waterloo Region District School Board stated.

“Students may also work on previously-assigned work or spend time reviewing material previously covered.”

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm warning for Waterloo Region which says the area will see rain on Thursday night turn into freezing rain on Friday morning with the potential for a flash freeze.

Strong wind gusts of up to 100 km/h are also expected, and the area could see between five and 15 centimetres of snow by Friday night with windchill values in the -20s.