Simcoe Muskoka schools to close Friday ahead of winter storm

By Sawyer Bogdan Global News
Posted December 22, 2022 3:51 pm
Click to play video: 'Major winter storm on the way for southern Ontario'
Major winter storm on the way for southern Ontario
WATCH: Global News meteorologist Anthony Farnell breaks down the forecast for a major winter storm that’s expected to hit southern Ontario in the days leading up to Christmas.

School boards throughout the province, including the Simcoe Muskoka region, are closing for the holidays a day early amid reports of a massive winter storm starting Friday.

Dec. 23, was scheduled to be the last day of school for students ahead of the Christmas break – it is the day Environment Canada expects a major storm to sweep across the province.

Amid the significant winter event, the Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board decided to close schools Friday.

The Simcoe County District School Board said all schools and facilities, including child care centres, will be closed to students and staff Friday. Students may access asynchronous learning through their digital platform, the board said in a Tweet.

Some school closures already announced in Ontario for Friday ahead of winter storm

Environment Canada has issued a winter storm watch for most of Ontario, including Barrie, Orillia, and Midland areas, also impacting Collingwood, Hillsdale, Coldwater, Orr Lake, Lagoon City and Washago.

Environment Canada is predicting wind gusts near 90 km/h creating widespread blowing snow that could significantly reduce visibility.

Snowfall amounts of five to 15 centimetres are expected by Friday night.

SkyTracker’s futurecast for an expected major winter storm across Ontario for Friday ahead of Christmas 2022. View image in full screen
SkyTracker’s futurecast for an expected major winter storm across Ontario for Friday ahead of Christmas 2022. Anthony Farnell/Global News
