Vaughan mass shooting: Family, friends to gather for funeral of man killed

Send this page to someone via email

The family of a man who was among five people killed in a shooting rampage at a Toronto-area condo says the 59-year-old’s funeral will be held at a mosque today.

Police have said Naveed Dada and four others were killed on Sunday night by a 73-year-old gunman who was later shot dead by police.

Dada and three of the victims were members of the condo board, which the gunman had a lengthy legal dispute with. The two others killed were spouses of two board members who died.

Dada’s nephew says his uncle was a very intelligent man who lived alone and was the youngest of eight siblings.

Tabraiz Dada says he flew from Orlando to Toronto to organize his uncle’s funeral, which is being held at a Mississauga, Ont., mosque.

Story continues below advertisement

He says the rest of his uncle’s family, many of whom are in Pakistan, won’t be able to attend the funeral but all of them are shocked by what happened.