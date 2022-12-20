Menu

Crime

Police identify victims killed in Vaughan, Ont. condo shooting

By Hannah Jackson Global News
Posted December 20, 2022 2:40 pm
Memorial grows outside of Vaughan condo building following a mass shooting. View image in full screen
Memorial grows outside of Vaughan condo building following a mass shooting. Marianne Dimain / Global News

Police have identified the victims killed in a mass shooting at a Vaughan, Ont., condominium building on Sunday.

York Regional Police said Tuesday that the victims had been identified, adding that “their next of kin have been notified.”

Police identified the victims as 57-year-old Rita Camilleri, 79-year-old Vittorio Panza, 75-year-old Russell Manock, 71-year-old Helen Manock and 59-year-old Naveed Dada.

Read more: Vaughan resident says he feared Francesco Villi, condo board fight would ‘end very badly’

A sixth victim — Doreen Di Nino — was seriously injured in the shooting. She underwent emergency surgery on Monday.

Trending Now

Speaking at a press conference Monday afternoon, York Regional Police Chief Jim MacSween said emergency crews received a report of an active shooting call at around 7:20 p.m. on Dec. 18 at a condo building on Jane Street, just north of Rutherford Road.

He said officers encountered a “horrific scene.”

According to MacSween, the victims, who were all residents of the building, were shot and killed in three separate units on separate floors of the building.

Three of the victims killed were members of the condo’s board, MacSween confirmed. He said the motive for the shooting remains under investigation.

The gunman, identified by police as 73-year-old Francesco Villi, was killed after an encounter with an officer on the condo’s third floor, MacSween said.

Villi was a resident of the building, officials said.

