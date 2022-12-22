Flights ‘steadily arriving, departing’ Vancouver International Airport Thursday but storm incoming

Send this page to someone via email

Flights are now steadily coming and going from Vancouver International Airport after B.C.’s latest snowstorm led to an unprecedented number of delays and cancellations, according to officials.

As of Thursday morning, around 20 departure flights are taking off per hour, according to the airport.

(YVR UPDATE 12:56 AM) Flights are steadily arriving and departing from YVR. As we work with our airline partners and airport community to get passengers on their way, travellers are encouraged to check latest flight information with their airline. — YVR (@yvrairport) December 22, 2022

Usually, with no hiccups, the airport averages around 36 to 40 departure flights per hour, according to officials.

The arrival of international flights is still limited, and limitations are expected to last until Friday evening.

Lots of arriving and departing flights are still delayed or cancelled.

The airport said its operations are focused on departures to clear congestion on the tarmac.

“Departures allow us to make sure we’re moving aircraft on the airfield to enable arrivals to take place,” said Alyssa Smith, a YVR spokesperson.

“It’s an intricate balance we need on the airfield,” Smith said. “Any part of that gets off balance, like what we saw with the weather and other impacts to flight scheduling (earlier this week), means aircraft are staying at YVR for longer than scheduled.”

YVR also said cold temperatures and excess snow have slowed down its de-icing process on aircraft.

Crews were also extremely low on de-icing fluid at one point but that’s since been resolved.

Meanwhile, YVR CEO Tamara Vrooman is making herself available Thursday afternoon to discuss the situation but this comes after 24 hours of repeated interview requests from Global News.

Vrooman, who makes an annual salary of more than $1.3 million, has not made any public comments on airport operations this week and had initially denied interview requests.

A public relations expert told Global News the CEO needs to speak and provide leadership for the unfolding situation.

“The public wants to see empathy and the employees want to see empathy,” said Wendy Hartley, a public relations expert with 25 years of experience.

“They want to see someone standing up there to say, ‘I haven’t been here for the last two days but I’m here now and this is why.’”

The airport’s challenges are far from over. As the airport catches up on cancelled and delayed flights, another major incoming winter storm is forecast for Thursday evening.

Environment Canada is warning the storm will bring heavy snow, freezing rain and rain on snow or ice.

According to Environment Canada, a Pacific frontal system combined with the cold Arctic airmass over B.C. will bring another round of snow to the South Coast starting Thursday night.

Accumulations of 10 to 20 centimetres are possible, depending on the location.

As the freezing level rises, the snow will then change to rain later Friday over Vancouver Island and Friday night or Saturday morning over the mainland. Freezing rain is also possible during the transition.

The storm could create blowing snow, which could result in near-zero visibility.

Environment Canada said the exact precipitation amount and timing of the changeover to rain is still uncertain but it appears the combination of “impactful weather” will begin early on Friday.

The winter storm watch is in effect for: east Vancouver Island, the Fraser Valley, Greater Victoria, the Malahat between Goldstream and Mill Bay, Howe Sound, the Sea to Sky region from Squamish to Whistler, inland Vancouver Island, Metro Vancouver, the southern Gulf Islands, the Sunshine Coast, west Vancouver Island and Whistler.

The airport said it’s doing everything in its power to prepare for more severe weather Thursday and pledges to provide detailed information before the system arrives.

