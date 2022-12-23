What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve in Guelph

If you are one who likes to shop for gifts at the last minute, you don’t have much time left.
The Stone Road Mall will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve on Saturday.
Walmart stores on Stone Road West and Woodlawn Road West both will close at 6 p.m.
The Beer Store and LCBO locations in Guelph are set to close at 6 p.m.
Most grocery stores are open until 6 p.m.
The Shoppers Drug Mart locations on Eramosa Road and Silvercreek Parkway will both be open until midnight on Saturday, the one on Scottsdale Road closes at 10 p.m.
Guelph Transit is operating buses on Saturday from 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. from Guelph Central Station and 6:30 p.m. from the University Centre.
