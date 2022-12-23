Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Consumer

What’s open and closed on Christmas Eve in Guelph

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 23, 2022 9:11 am
closed sign View image in full screen
Closed sign. zoom-zoom/iStock via Getty Images

If you are one who likes to shop for gifts at the last minute, you don’t have much time left.

The Stone Road Mall will open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Christmas Eve on Saturday.

Walmart stores on Stone Road West and Woodlawn Road West both will close at 6 p.m.

The Beer Store and LCBO locations in Guelph are set to close at 6 p.m.

Trending Now
Trending Now

Most grocery stores are open until 6 p.m.

Read more: Salvation Army in Guelph asking for help in reaching Christmas kettle campaign goal

The Shoppers Drug Mart locations on Eramosa Road and Silvercreek Parkway will both be open until midnight on Saturday, the one on Scottsdale Road closes at 10 p.m.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph Transit is operating buses on Saturday from 5:45 a.m. to 6:15 p.m. from Guelph Central Station and 6:30 p.m. from the University Centre.

GuelphGuelph NewsWalmartlcboClosedChristmas EveGroceryOpenBeer StoreStone Road Mall
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers