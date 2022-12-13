Menu

Canada

Salvation Army in Guelph asking for help in reaching Christmas kettle campaign goal

By Ken Hashizume CJOY
Posted December 13, 2022 2:59 pm
Customer drops in cash in Salvation Army red kettle. View image in full screen
Customer drops in cash in Salvation Army red kettle.

The Salvation Army in Guelph is calling on residents to help it reach its fundraising goal.

This year’s Christmas Kettle Campaign has so far raised $62,000, or 39 per cent of its $160,000 goal.

The overall goal is $450,000 with the remainder of funds expected to come from direct mail and online donations.

In a news release, Maj. Peter van Duinen says even the smallest donations can have a significant impact on those who are vulnerable and needy.

He says inflation is affecting everyone differently and these donations will ensure everyone has a bright Christmas.

Read more: Salvation Army in Guelph officially launches kettle campaign on Wednesday

There are two weeks left in the Christmas Kettle Campaign.

Kettles can be found at LCBO, Walmart on Woodlawn, Costco, Zehrs and the Stone Road Mall.

Online donations can also be made at the Salvation Army Guelph chapter website.

 

© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

