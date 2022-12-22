Waterloo police conduct high-risk takedown and make an arrest in fatal shooting

See more sharing options

An arrest has been made in connection with Sunday’s fatal shooting in Kitchener.

Members of the Waterloo Regional Police Service’s major crimes unit and emergency response team conducted a high-risk takedown Wednesday in the area of Highland Road West and Westmount Road West in Kitchener.

A 22-year-old Kitchener man was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder.

He is being held. A bail hearing is scheduled for Thursday.

On Tuesday, the victim in the shooting, 47-year-old Frederick Pfeiffer of Cambridge, died after suffering gunshot wounds Sunday night around 9:15 p.m. in the St. Leger Street-Wellington Street North area.

Investigators say this was a targeted incident.

They say the investigation continues. Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.