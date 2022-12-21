Victim of Sunday’s shooting dies, Waterloo police now investigating homicide

See more sharing options

An investigation into a shooting Sunday night in Kitchener is now being treated as a homicide.

Waterloo Regional Police found a man with a gunshot wound at a home in the area of Wellington Street North and St. Leger Street around 9:15 p.m.

Investigators say the victim was taken to an out-of-region hospital and later died from his injuries.

He has been identified as 47-year-old Frederick Pfeiffer of Cambridge.

Investigators with the major crimes unit say this was a targeted incident.

Members of the general investigations unit and forensic identification team are assisting in the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact Waterloo Regional Police at 519-570-9777 ext. 8191 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.