City of Barrie looking for public feedback on community safety

The City of Barrie is looking for the community’s perspective on public safety through a new online survey.
The new survey, which is part of the city’s Community Safety and Well-Being Plan, is looking to find out how people feel about safety and well-being in the city.
“Our shared vision for a better and safer Barrie involves 15 actions led by a variety of local organizations,” says Mayor Alex Nuttall.
“The results of this survey will help us define what areas residents would like us to focus on, with the ultimate goal of supporting the City’s overall strategic priority of Community Safety.”
-
8 teen girls charged in ‘swarming’ murder of 59-year-old man in downtown Toronto: police
-
Estranged daughters of Vaughan condo gunman say he was ‘abusive husband and father’
Read more: Developmental service workers in Alliston speak out after concussions, stitches and broken bones
City staff say the survey should take around five minutes to complete, and residents have until Jan. 20, 2023, to complete the survey.
Barrie’s 2021-2024 Community Safety and Well-Being Plan was developed by a committee, with input from a public survey, focus group meetings and community partners.
The plan has four areas of focus that cover the action items:
- A Safer Barrie by Working Together
- Connected Communities are Safe Communities
- Safety is for Everyone
- Prepared and Protected
Staff say feedback from the survey will help the committee to evaluate the plan and progress on the action items.
People learned more about the plan on the City of Barrie’s website.
Comments