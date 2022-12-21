COVID-19: Peterborough reports 2 new hospitalizations, active cases continue to climb

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Public Health reported no new COVID-19 deaths and two new hospitalized cases over the past week while active lab-confirmed cases continue to rise, according to data released late Wednesday afternoon.

In its weekly update issued at 3:30 p.m., the health unit’s community risk index for COVID-19 remained at ‘moderate risk’ for the seventh week in a row. The case rate, hospitalizations and PCR test per cent positivity are trending upwards compared with Dec. 7. The deaths and rapid antigen test count are trending downwards.

View image in full screen COVID-19 risk index for Dec. 21, 2022. Peterborough Public Health

Other data reported by the health unit’s weekly COVID-19 tracker site for the jurisdiction of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Curve Lake First Nation and Hiawatha First Nation, as of 4 p.m. Wednesday:

Deaths: 132 since the pandemic was declared in 2020 — unchanged since the Dec. 14 update. The 100th death of 2022 was reported on Dec. 12.

New PCR-confirmed cases: 82 since the Dec. 14 update.

Active PCR lab-confirmed cases: 372 — up from 336 reported on Dec. 14 and 326 reported on Dec. 7. The province and health unit note the number of active cases being reported is an “underestimation” due to changes to PCR testing availability effective Dec. 31, 2021.

Hospitalizations: 521 — cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began — two more since the Dec. 14 update. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Tuesday, Dec. 20 reported three COVID-19 inpatients (most recent available data).

A record of 53 inpatients was reported on Oct. 18. There have been 53 cases in an intensive care unit since the pandemic was declared — unchanged since Nov. 9. The hospital reports one patient transfer related to provincial directives so far in 2022.

Cumulative lab-confirmed cases: 10,480 since the pandemic began.

Resolved cases: The 9,976 cumulative resolved cases make up approximately 95.1 per cent of all lab-confirmed cases since the pandemic was declared.

Outbreaks

The health unit only reports “high-risk” outbreaks. There are two active outbreaks reported on Wednesday afternoon. New COVID-19 outbreaks have been reported since Dec. 14 update:

Pleasant Meadow Manor long-term care in Norwood: Declared Dec. 19.

Other active outbreaks:

Riverview Manor in Peterborough: Declared Dec. 8

Outbreaks declared over since Dec. 14:

Fairhaven long-term care (Riverside 3 area) in Peterborough: Declared Nov. 21. The home on Nov. 28 reported six residents had tested positive. The outbreak was lifted on Dec. 19.

Mapleview Retirement Residence in Norwood: Declared Dec. 8. The outbreak was lifted on Dec. 19.

The health unit has reported 217 outbreaks since the pandemic was declared.

Vaccination

The health unit reports that 403,603 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered since the pandemic was declared. Over the past six months, 40,024 booster doses have been administered. Twenty-eight per cent of eligible residents have received a booster dose in the last six months.

Vaccination rates:

All residents: 85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses.

85 per cent have one dose; 82 per cent have two doses. Adults (age 70+) : 100 per cent have first and second doses.

: 100 per cent have first and second doses. Adults (age 18-69): 89 per cent have one dose; 87 per cent have two doses.

Adults (age 18+): 92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses.

92 per cent have one dose; 90 per cent have two doses. Youth (age 12-17): 80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses.

80 per cent have one dose; 75 per cent have two doses. Children (age 5-11): 48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses.

48 per cent have one dose; 37 per cent have two doses. Children (under 5): Eight per cent have one dose; four per cent have two doses.

The health unit is hosting vaccination clinics at Peterborough Square at 340 George St. N. (units 36 and 37). Free two-hour parking will be available for clients. No walk-ins — all appointments must be booked online or by calling 1-833-943-3900.

Visit the health unit’s website for an immunization schedule or visit a participating pharmacy.