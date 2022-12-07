Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Health

PRHC expands COVID-19 assessment centre for cold, flu, RSV care

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 7, 2022 9:31 am
Click to play video: '‘Tridemic’ causing new health-care impacts across Canada'
‘Tridemic’ causing new health-care impacts across Canada
This year's cold and flu season has come in with a punch, and the combination of medicine shortages and overwhelmed hospitals has led to parents and medical professionals taking on more than they could handle. In Canada, the U.S. and the U.K., cases of the flu are higher than they've been in decades. But is our immunity compromised, is it a lack of vaccines or a combination of both? Ross Lord gets some answers.

Peterborough Regional Health Centre is joining neighbouring hospitals by expanding its COVID-19 assessment centre to include testing and treatment for other respiratory illnesses including the cold and flu.

The hospital announced Wednesday that appointments can be made for the newly named COVID, Cold and Flu Clinic by calling 705-876-5086. Patients must be one year of age or older. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Read more: Cobourg, Lindsay hospitals expand COVID-19 assessment centres for flu, cold, RSV care

Earlier this week, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg also announced similar setups.

PRHC advises that if you are registered with a family physician/practitioner, contact them first. A patient may also contact Health Connect Ontario – a free, confidential service by calling 811 or visiting the website. This service provides 24/7 access to non-urgent health advice and information.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone without a primary care provider is advised to use the clinic. Patients with the following symptoms which are getting worse or are not improving can also book an appointment at the expanded clinic:

Trending Now
Trending Now
  • fever or chills
  • extreme tiredness
  • sore throat
  • sough (not related to other causes such as allergies)
  • difficulty breathing
  • muscle aches or joint pain
  • decreased or loss of taste or smell
  • gastrointestinal symptoms (such as vomiting or diarrhea)
  • tunny nose or nasal congestion Abdominal pain (not related to other causes)
  • headache
  • pink eye (not related to other causes)

The hospital says the clinic will provide a “faster, more convenient option” for patients with COVID, cold and flu symptoms to be seen by a physician, helping to alleviate some of the pressures currently being felt in the hospital’s emergency department.

Read more: Flu surges on heels of RSV, COVID 19 to overwhelm children’s hospitals in Canada

If you or your child develop severe symptoms of illness, or you are worried your child is seriously ill, call 911 or go to the emergency department.

The hospital also provides the following online resources to help take care of children as the worldwide shortage of pediatric acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Advil) products continues:

The hospital’s masking policy remains in effect, including at the clinic. PRCH provides medical-grade masks for all patients and visitors.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Funding changes to virtual health care leads to clinic closures in Ontario'
Funding changes to virtual health care leads to clinic closures in Ontario
COVID-19FluColdInfluenzaFlu SeasonPRHCPeterborough Regional Health Centrersvpediatric acetaminophen
© 2022 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers