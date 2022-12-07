PRHC expands COVID-19 assessment centre for cold, flu, RSV care

Send this page to someone via email

Peterborough Regional Health Centre is joining neighbouring hospitals by expanding its COVID-19 assessment centre to include testing and treatment for other respiratory illnesses including the cold and flu.

The hospital announced Wednesday that appointments can be made for the newly named COVID, Cold and Flu Clinic by calling 705-876-5086. Patients must be one year of age or older. No walk-ins will be accepted.

Earlier this week, Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay and Northumberland Hills Hospital in Cobourg also announced similar setups.

PRHC advises that if you are registered with a family physician/practitioner, contact them first. A patient may also contact Health Connect Ontario – a free, confidential service by calling 811 or visiting the website. This service provides 24/7 access to non-urgent health advice and information.

Anyone without a primary care provider is advised to use the clinic. Patients with the following symptoms which are getting worse or are not improving can also book an appointment at the expanded clinic:

fever or chills

extreme tiredness

sore throat

sough (not related to other causes such as allergies)

difficulty breathing

muscle aches or joint pain

decreased or loss of taste or smell

gastrointestinal symptoms (such as vomiting or diarrhea)

tunny nose or nasal congestion Abdominal pain (not related to other causes)

headache

pink eye (not related to other causes)

The hospital says the clinic will provide a “faster, more convenient option” for patients with COVID, cold and flu symptoms to be seen by a physician, helping to alleviate some of the pressures currently being felt in the hospital’s emergency department.

If you or your child develop severe symptoms of illness, or you are worried your child is seriously ill, call 911 or go to the emergency department.

The hospital also provides the following online resources to help take care of children as the worldwide shortage of pediatric acetaminophen (Tylenol) and ibuprofen (Advil) products continues:

The hospital’s masking policy remains in effect, including at the clinic. PRCH provides medical-grade masks for all patients and visitors.

