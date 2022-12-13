SKIP TO MAIN CONTENT
Health

COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 100th death of 2022

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted December 13, 2022 9:31 am
Peterborough Public Health on Monday evening reported the area's 100 COVID-19 death of 2022. View image in full screen
Peterborough Public Health on Monday evening reported the area's 100 COVID-19 death of 2022. pch

Peterborough Public Health reported the 100th COVID-19 death of 2022 on Monday evening.

In a Tweet, the health unit said the death is the 130th overall since the pandemic was declared in 2020. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Read more: PRHC expands COVID-19 assessment centre for cold, flu, RSV care

Approximately 77 per cent of the deaths locally occurred in 2022.

“Tragic to reach this milestone,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott in a Tweet.  “100 deaths in 2022 so far. Our sincere condolences to all of the family and friends affected. Please take actions to protect yourself and those around you.”

Story continues below advertisement

As of Dec. 7, the area’s risk index for COVID-19 held at “moderate risk.” The index and other case data will be updated on Wednesday.

The latest update reported 516 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Friday, Dec. 9, reported five COVID-19 inpatients.

