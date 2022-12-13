COVID-19: Peterborough Public Health reports 100th death of 2022

Peterborough Public Health reported the 100th COVID-19 death of 2022 on Monday evening.
In a Tweet, the health unit said the death is the 130th overall since the pandemic was declared in 2020. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.
Read more: PRHC expands COVID-19 assessment centre for cold, flu, RSV care
Approximately 77 per cent of the deaths locally occurred in 2022.
“Tragic to reach this milestone,” said medical officer of health Dr. Thomas Piggott in a Tweet. “100 deaths in 2022 so far. Our sincere condolences to all of the family and friends affected. Please take actions to protect yourself and those around you.”
As of Dec. 7, the area’s risk index for COVID-19 held at “moderate risk.” The index and other case data will be updated on Wednesday.
-
Elon Musk booed heartily during surprise appearance at Dave Chappelle show
-
How strangers came to the rescue of N.S. woman who couldn’t afford new winter tires
The latest update reported 516 cumulative hospitalized cases since the pandemic began. The Peterborough Regional Health Centre as of Friday, Dec. 9, reported five COVID-19 inpatients.
Comments